When Calls the Heart season 12 finale: Kevin McGarry’s big tease

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale this weekend. So, what lies ahead? Well, think in terms of a ton of emotional content from top to bottom. We anticipate that even if there is not some sort of big cliffhanger, there could still be a reveal or two that makes us think season 13 could prove to be rather interesting!

For more on this, why not turn more to someone who would know in Kevin McGarry?

Speaking on the Official Hearties Aftershow recently, the actor behind Nathan had the following to say about what could be coming, especially with the end of this season in mind:

“I think if we’re lucky enough to get a Season 13, Nathan and Elizabeth will be in a spot that they’ve never been before … After you watch the last episode, you’ll be able to see what could happen for Nathan, Elizabeth, Little Jack, and Allie.”

Does this mean a proposal, or Nathan being sent somewhere else? We do at least think that this is one of those shows that is going to feature some sort of story evolution from one season to the next, largely because they want each one to feel a little different. At the end of the day, we just think that the style and tone of the show is always going to be the same. This is a story that is romantic and about community — no matter what sort of ending we get here, we do tend to think that this is going to remain present.

