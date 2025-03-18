When Calls the Heart season 12 finale promo: Proposal ahead?

We know that the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale is going to be coming to Hallmark Channel this weekend — so what can we say now?

First and foremost, let’s just note that there is a near-100% chance that we are going to see romantic moments between Elizabeth and Nathan. After all, the two have been together for a good while now and with that, they may also be in a spot where they are thinking more and more about their future. Does that mean a proposal could also be coming?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

For now, let’s just say this — it is plausible but at the same time, we hardly would sit here and say that it is confirmed. If you are the producers, you may want to do something more surprising than having a moment like this happen in the finale, especially given the fact that we have seen something similar to this transpired in the past.

If you have not seen the full synopsis yet for the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale now, you can check that out below:

As graduation approaches, Elizabeth and Nathan plan for a happy summer together. Lucas and Edie race Rosemary and Bill to find the gold. The town plans a sweet surprise for Minnie.

You can see the full preview for the finale here and while we do think that a cliffhanger is possible, it is not guaranteed. In the end, the most important thing here is that the show ends in a satisfying way. (Also, fingers crossed that we get formal news on a season 13 renewal before too long.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale and what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale?

Do you think that we’re going to see a proposal happen? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







