When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 11 video: A new treatment

This weekend you’re going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel. So what can you expect to see?

Well, if you’ve seen a lot of previews at this point for what lies ahead, then you know that a good chunk of the story is going to revolve around the fate of one Little Jack. At this point Elizabeth’s son is facing a life-threatening situation and by virtue of that, you are going to see much of Hope Valley rally together in order to ensure that he is okay. This happening is of course easier said than done, but it does seem as though Faith may be finding some ways to better treat him — at least potentially.

If you head over to the official YouTube page now for Hallmark, then you can see a sneak preview that does set the stage so much more for what is going to be coming up. By that, we specifically mean it within the context of learning something more about Jack’s condition, and also what Faith is hoping to accomplish. Elizabeth and Nathan both are (of course) doing whatever they can to put on a brave face.

So is there any particular cause for concern at the moment? 100% but at the same time, we do tend to think that this show would ever kill off a child who is so beloved among the fandom. We do tend to think that Little Jack is going to be okay, but of course When Calls the Heart is going to produce a good bit of drama leading up to that moment. After all, why wouldn’t they? Generating conversation is a part of what makes the show special.

