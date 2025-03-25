The Bachelor finale: Is Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa engaged?

Heading into tonight’s The Bachelor finale on ABC, we more than anticipated that there would be drama around Grant Ellis’ final decision. After all, consider what we have seen through the vast majority of previews we’ve seen for this season. It seemed like he was having a really hard time figuring out if he wanted to pick Juliana or Litia.

So, was everything exactly as the edit presented? That is at least something we can get into a little bit further now.

So how exactly do things play out over the course of the episode? Well, for the first hour of the finale, we saw family visits but also a lot of filler. Yet, through most of it we got the general sense that Grant wanted to pick Juliana; however, he had a major concern as to whether or not she was ready. Because of the heartbreak that she suffered in the past, she was reluctant to throw out “I love you” for a while … but she did eventually do that during the final date.

Yet, as confident as we felt about Juliana in the moment, it was easy to be won over again by Litia and how endearing she was in her own final date with Grant. What we are getting at here is that we understand the indecision.

Who did Grant ultimately pick?

Well, there’s no reason to drag anything out at this point: Juliana was his final rose! When Litia walked out of the limo first, a lot of hearts out there started to drop. Then, after a pretty contentious breakup, we saw the moment between Grant and Juliana. (Litia did have a right to be mad after what he said for a good chunk of the season.)

What did you think about the events of The Bachelor finale, and do you think that Grant Ellis made the right choice?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

