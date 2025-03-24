The Bachelorette season 22 premiere date: When could it return?

Given that tonight marks the finale for The Bachelor proper, why not have a further conversation all about The Bachelorette? We do tend to think that in general, the status of the ABC reality show is pretty darn confusing.

First and foremost here, let’s just start off by saying the following here: This particular version of the show has been “paused” for the calendar year. This news first came out before the departure of the franchise’s current showrunners, and when the series does come back, there is a chance that it could look and feel a little bit different.

With all of this in mind, let’s just say that we would not be shocked if we are waiting until either the spring or summer of 2026 to see The Bachelorette back, and there is a chance that nobody we’ve seen on the show already will serve as the lead. If The Bachelor returns early next year, the next Bachelorette could be from it.

Is the pause the right move? It could be if the whole objective is to find ways to evolve the franchise. We do tend to think that the producers need new blood behind the scenes, and it may also be smart to go outside Bachelor Nation for someone they can easily market. Given that the ratings for a lot of these shows have fallen the past few years, this may be high time for a total reboot to get people back on board.

While you do wait to see The Bachelorette back, here is where we can confirm that another part of Bachelor Nation in Bachelor in Paradise will be coming back. Hopefully, we will learn more about its cast before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

