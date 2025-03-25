NCIS season 22 episode 15: Was Lily’s identity actually revealed?

For a long period of time on NCIS season 22, we found ourselves raising a lot of questions about the identity of Lily. Who was this and beyond just that, why was Parker seeing her in his head?

Well, as it turns out Lily was not his sister, and nor was this character tied to his fear of boats. Instead, a conversation between him and his father actually helped to illuminate things a little bit further. As it turns out, Lily was seemingly tied to how his mother passed away when she was extremely little. She died in a car crash, one that his father kept the finer details about secret for a rather long time. Once he had said details, though, he was able to go back and look at some records … and that was when Lily appeared.

To be specific, a young girl matching Lily’s description was seen in the photo accompanying the news story about the crash, and all of this does lead to a really important question behind asked here: Why has Parker continued to see this girl in his head? What does it really mean? It could be a sign that there is something missing regarding his mother that he is still yet to solve, and as he gets closer to the truth, the pieces could start to fall into place.

At this point, we’ll just say that we are entering the rest of the season in a really interesting spot with Gary Cole’s character. It does feel like we have a lot more information when it comes to Lily’s identity and yet, not so much when it comes to her larger function in the story. This is an arc that will hopefully be paid off eventually, but this is NCIS and by virtue of that, they don’t have to resolve anything in rapid fashion.

What did you think about the reveal at the end of NCIS season 22 episode 15?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

