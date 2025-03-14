NCIS season 22 episode 16 spoilers: Get set for ‘Ladies’ Night’

NCIS season 22 episode 16 carries with it the title of “Ladies’ Night” and based on what we know right now, we could be in for a long wait. This is a story that is coming your way on March 31, which makes it the second episode back after the long hiatus we’re currently in.

So what will make this particular story stand out? Well, it could be a couple of things. First and foremost, you’re going to be seeing the team find themselves in a strange spot when it comes to a case. Also, we’re going to get what could prove to be an interesting Nick Torres spotlight, as well.

Want to learn more? Then be sure to check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Ladies’ Night” – A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist. Also, Torres struggles to find work/life balance, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that in general, we are not too far away from the end of the season at this point and by virtue of that, we hope that there are going to be a few different personal spotlights before we get to the end! That would then allow for the finale to give some sort of major story that is about the whole team, and also set up a major cliffhanger at the same exact time. We know that the series is coming back for a season 23 already, so it is nice to not worry about that!

