The Neighborhood season 7 episode 15 spoilers: A big change?

As we get ourselves excited to see The Neighborhood season 7 episode 15 next week, what can we say regarding the story?

Well, one of the things that we know about the show at this point is that some significant changes are in order. There is a chance of a spin-off, and season 8 is now set to be the final one. Because of that, we do tend to think that there is a somewhat-propulsive nature to some of the storylines ahead.

So what sort of changes could be in order here? Well, we will say that it seems as though Malcolm could be at the center of one of them.

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, check out the full The Neighborhood season 7 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Signature Service Loyalty Rewards Program” – Malcolm receives an unexpected call from USC’s athletic director about a baseball head coach vacancy. Meanwhile, Calvin and Marty start a new signature loyalty rewards program at The Fuse Box, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March. 31 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Sure, this undercurrent of change is going to be present throughout the hour — yet, at the same exact time, there will also be a ton of laughs! This is still a comedy and that is going to be prioritized here much of the time. (We tend to think that the “signature loyalty rewards program” is not exactly going to be what we imagine it to.)

For those who have not heard, you are going to see an hour-long finale for this season on May 5 — go ahead and get excited for that early.

