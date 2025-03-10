The Neighborhood renewed for season 8, final season at CBS

For everyone who loves more of The Neighborhood on CBS, let’s just say that we have some bittersweet news to share today.

After weeks of speculation, it has now been officially confirmed that the comedy starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield is being brought back for a season 8. However, at the same time, it is going to be the final one at the network. We know that there is a spin-off that could be coming, but there is going to be a chance for the original show to finish its run on its own terms. Given how few shows actually get a chance to do this these days, we will very much consider this to be a win.

In a statement confirming the final season news on The Neighborhood, here is some of what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“The brilliant cast and creative team at THE NEIGHBORHOOD led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons … THE NEIGHBORHOOD is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

So when is the final season going to be premiering?

At the moment, the fairest guess is at some point either in September or October 2025. We do hope that there are a few more teases that are coming up about what the final stories are going to look like, but we do think that there will be a real attempt to circle back to some of the major stories and teases that we’ve seen all season long.

What do you think about The Neighborhood being renewed for a season 8, and the show eventually ending?

