Is The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House new tonight on CBS, 3/10?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? What can we say about Poppa’s House to go along with it? The two comedies are almost a package deal, largely in that if you get one, there is a really good chance that you are going to get the other, as well.

Now, here is where we do have to unfortunately share some of the bad news: Neither of these shows are going to be back tonight. Not only that, but the same can be said for the week after! The plan is for both of them to return on March 24, and we have to hope that there’s some great stuff in the weeks ahead, as well.

So while we wait for the next episodes to share, why not share details all about them? Take a look below…

The Neighborhood season 7 episode 14, “Welcome to the Blowout” – Calvin spends a day babysitting Daphne. Also, Gemma and Dave worry about Grover’s high school applications, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Poppa’s House season 1 episode 14, “Melvin” – Poppa’s smooth-talking brother, Melvin (Marlon Wayans), rolls into town with a shady new get-rich-quick scheme, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, March 24 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Marlon Wayans guest stars as Melvin.

Of these two episodes, we do tend to think that Marlon Wayans stopping by the latter is going to generate the most headlines — and why wouldn’t it? One of the reasons why this show has to be so loved by fans of the Wayans family is how many of them are incorporated in some way — and we’re not just talking about those you see on-screen.

