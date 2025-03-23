Severance season 2 finale: Milchick’s marching-band moment

We know that there are a lot of different things worth discussing on the Severance season 2 finale, but one stands out visually. How can you not appreciate and love about Mr. Milchick leading the grand Lumon marching band? Sure, the whole presentation of Choreography and Merriment did not go accordingly to plan, but it was a chance to see the character let loose a little bit.

So was there something deeper here, beyond just seeing the character as a Lumon employee looking to satisfy his bosses? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is complicated.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Wrap, here is some of what Tramell Tillman had to say about how Milchick’s performance with the marching band speaks to something a little bit bigger:

“This is an opportunity for audiences to see how Milchick is still wrestling with his connection, his identity, with Lumon … So he presents with Kier in a very military way, a traditional way. But then with ‘The Ballad of Ambrose and Gunnel,’ we get to see him let his hair down. He throws down as if he is at a HBCU, as if he’s at Jackson State University and he’s a drum major part of the Sonic Boom of the South. It was so much fun to embody that.”

Ultimately, we’ve seen little elements of Milchick embracing himself, and there is a rebellious spirit that lies somewhere within him. He rides a motorcycle, which is a symbol of freedom. Meanwhile, we do believe that he wants to fight back against the company, especially when it comes to its handling of race. We do still think that we are building towards something with Seth, but it is a slow burn. There are still so many questions we have to wonder about here, with the biggest one being why he wants to work here at all. Does he need the money? Why does he stay there despite what is done to him?

