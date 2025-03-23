Survivor 50 vote open for possible tribe swap, advantages

As many of you at this point may be aware, Survivor 50 is officially carrying with it the theme of In the Hands of the Fans. Throughout season 48, viewers are getting a chance to vote online for a number of twists and turns that are going to be a part of the season. Some have already taken place and now, the opportunity is out there to vote on a few others.

So what are we talking about in particular here? Well, let’s just say that the possibility exists here to choose whether there is a tribe swap, the level of advantages are in the game, or the exact final four immunity challenge we get close to the end.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what we are talking about here. Of the three, a lot comes down to personal preference. The final four challenge to us is really not that important, and what we care about more is whether or not there is a fire-making challenge there. (We hope not; we never liked that rule, and it has been up for voting already.) Meanwhile, it feels natural to have some sort of advantages within the modern game, but not so many that it wrecks everything and makes the game confusing.

If there is one thing that we do feel somewhat confident about, it’s the fact that there really does need to be a tribe swap within the game. If you do not have one, you are effectively creating a position in which someone (like Vula) this season gets picked off entirely. The game can be fun with no swap, but it is much more of a risk.

As we have noted in the past now, there is one part of Survivor 50 that viewers are not going to be voting on at all: The cast. Jess Probst has noted already that with a season this noteworthy, it felt unfair to leave legendary players hanging on whether or not they would be able to participate.

