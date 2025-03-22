Survivor 48 episode 5: A stalemate at Vula?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Survivor 48 episode 5 — and is the Vula tribe in danger once again?

Well, the first thing that you do have to note at this point is that this tribe may be borderline cursed at this point, given that their camp is terrible and they’ve gone to Tribal Council every single week. Even when they had a whole new group of people after the swap, they still found a way to go back there. Kyle and Kamilla pulled off a huge blindside of Thomas but now, the game is in a really difficult spot.

As where things go moving forward, let’s just say the following: Shauhin and Joe are together, and then the same goes for Kyle and Kamilla. For those who are not aware, it seems as though the Extra Vote advantage was actually played on this past episode. It wasn’t shown explicitly, but that could change in episode 5. What it does now mean is that at present, there is no advantage or idol that anyone has in this group. It also means that we could be setting up for a 2-2 tie.

Is there any way at all where this could change? In this current configuration, that honestly feels pretty hard to figure out. Just think about what we know at this present moment in time. We are in a position where either an idol needs to be found or this group has to actually win immunity — which on paper, it feels like they should be able to do! As for why it has not been done just yet, this is one of the real questions that you do have to ask yourself.

What do you think we are going to see heading into Survivor 48 episode 5 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates coming.

