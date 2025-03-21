Survivor 48 episode 5 spoilers: An emotional challenge?
As we prepare to see Survivor 48 episode 5 on CBS next week, we do already have a sense of some of what could be coming. After all, some previews for what is ahead show Jeff Probst actually getting emotional in the midst of what looks to be a challenge.
So what more can we say here? Well, it is during a challenge that something happens but even in the midst of that, here is your reminder that there is still a strategic game being played.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!
To learn a little more now about what is to come, be sure to check out the Survivor 48 episode 5 synopsis below:
“Master Class in Deception” – Loose lips sink ships when one castaway’s frustrations put a wedge between them and their tribe. A shared meal breeds connection between tribemates as they discuss race and heritage. Then, an emotional immunity challenge brings two adversaries closer than ever imagined, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
Ultimately, who are the adversaries that the show is talking about? That is interesting given that in this post-swap world, there really does not appear to be many. You could argue that Sai could think Cedrek is that, but would he really agree? Eva and Star could be a possibility given their history, but there is not really anyone on the new Vula tribe who it would work. Even though Kyle and Kamilla just executed a big move, it does not seem like there is any larger animosity brewing there right now.
Related – See some more news now on Survivor 48, including on that aforementioned preview
What are you the most eager to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 5 when it arrives?
Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.