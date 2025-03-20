Survivor 48 episode 5 promo: Why is Jeff Probst crying?

A new promo has emerged for Survivor 48 episode 5 airing on CBS next week — and is something dramatic about to happen?

Well, based on a new preview that has emerged for the reality competition series, it seems as though you are going to be bearing witness to some sort of unprecedented event; as a matter of fact, it may be so much that it leaves host Jeff Probst in tears.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see some of that we are talking about here. The moment seems to happen during the challenge, which makes us think that it could be either due to an injury or some sort of difficult moment between castaways. We know that at this point almost fifty seasons in, it probably does take a lot to get Jeff in a different mindset. Our hope personally is that no matter what happens here, it is not something that ends up ruining someone’s game. No matter who you root for, evacuations are never fun!

In general, the bar is set pretty high for Survivor 48 to deliver. We are coming off of two straight incredible episodes and just when you think about that alone, you really need to hope that there is still going to be some great strategic moves and moments for everyone to shine. This is a great cast and beyond just that, it feels like a lot of different people could end up winning. Kyle and Kamilla seriously raised their stock on this past episode, but at the same time, there are a lot of eyeballs who are very much on them now.

Of course, we tend to think that more insight is coming on what lies ahead — and we could learn more about the emotional moment then.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 48 now, including more on what can be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 5?

Do you think that Probst is emotional because of a particular person? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







