Survivor 48 episode 5 preview: Is Sai stirring up trouble?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into Survivor 48 episode 5 — so what can you expect to see?

Well, on the surface, we do tend to think that you are going to see yet another chaotic 90 minutes across all three of the post-swap tribes. Also, a lot of it could be tied to Sai. On the new Civa tribe tonight, she already started to planted seeds against Cedrek and understandably so. She recognized that he was willing to vote her out and even though he changed his mind, that is not something that you can walk back!

So what can you do at this point if you are Sai? Well, let’s just say that finding an idol is a possibility given the fact that Kyle played his on the Vula tribe. Does this mean another one will be hidden at Civa? Was one hidden already? This is really interesting to think about already. We also think that Bianca is going to be in a really interesting spot given the fact that Thomas is gone — there is a chance that we could see her desperately searching for a new ally.

One other thing that we are personally curious about at this point is whether or not we are going to see Kyle and Kamilla really took hold of where they are in the game right now. Remember that they have a 2-2 split on their tribe, but Kamilla did not have to play her advantage tonight! That means that they do have an opportunity to really seize control of the game moving forward … but hopefully, they are going to have a chance to actually get Vula a win. That hasn’t exactly been an easy thing so far this season.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 5 on CBS?

