The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 4: Baby Billy’s plan

There are so many things to be stoked about entering The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 4 now over on HBO. With that, where do we start off here?

Well, it only feels natural to kick off this story by pointing out that the relationship between Eli and Lori is ruffling feathers — a lot of feathers. Tonight, we saw the Gemstone children freak the you-know-what out when they learned the truth about their father’s new relationship. They don’t like it, and view this as an explicit attack on their mother’s memory.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what are they going to do about this moving forward? Well, the simplest answer we can offer here is that they could recruit some help — and that may lead to the return of Walton Goggins as Baby Billy. There remains something rather funny about Walton Goggins being on two different HBO shows at the same time, but he is the ultimate recurring character here. We also know he’s the sort of dude who will stop at nothing to get what he wants … no matter how ridiculous it may be.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 4 carries with it the title of “He Goeth Before You Into Galilee.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage further:

At the Gemstone family lake house, Baby Billy and the siblings plot to use Aimee-Leigh’s memory to tear Eli’s new relationship apart – by whatever means necessary.

So yea, things are going to get messy, and a lot of this just further makes you wonder whether or not the series is going to end with the Gemstones’ church still together at all. The one thing that does obviously bond them at this point is the simple fact that they are all inherently selfish — and that they will be much more successful presumably together than they would be apart.

Related – Learn more about this week’s The Righteous Gemstones

What do you most want to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







