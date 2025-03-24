The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3: The Lori reveal

Heading into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3, we anticipated that there could be at least some sort of reveal. This is the final season and by virtue of that, every single story needs to have something big.

What did we get this time around? Well, the Gemstone children finally realized that their image of their “saintly” father Eli is starting to crumble. This is what happens when you think about his relationship with Lori. They’ve been together and due in part to Lori’s son Corey, everything is now public. Kelvin, Jesse, and Judy all freaked out as a result, leading to a confrontation that happened in a freezer of all places.

So why the reaction? Well, you can argue that a part of it is just because of the infantilized nature of the Gemstone children. Another part of is Lori’s history with Aimee-Leigh, which makes this feel like even more of a personal betrayal. Yet, The Righteous Gemstones, amidst all of his comedy, does spend a lot of time with personal reflection — especially within this episode. Does Eli have to mourn the rest of his life? His specific antics may be ridiculous, but the sentiment is still the same.

To think now that this freezer scene and the resulting self-reflection also happened in an episode where BJ suffered a pole-dancing accident is hilarious. That’s without even noting the Simkins fire or the race for Christ Following Man of the Year, which is a mouthful to hear said a million times over the course of the episode. This is an episode that did have personal revelations, but also seems to be setting the stage for something in due time. It is really just a matter of time before we know what said something is…

