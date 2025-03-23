Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8: More on Hanna’s evolution

Heading into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8, it does seem fair to say that we are going to be seeing a lot more of Hanna. After all, consider what we know so far! This is a woman who, alongside Edwin and Kodi, made it out to the survivors’ camp as a part of their frog research. Yet, Edwin made a quick end! You could argue that she will die soon after, but we’ve learned already from the present that she survived long enough to get close to at least a couple of the characters.

With all of that in mind, it does feel fair to say that some people are going to start to understand her true personality … and could there be darker edges there than anyone would first assume? For now, it at least feels like there is a good chance of it…

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, here is some of what Ashley Sutton (who plays Hanna) had to say about her evolution:

I think in the beginning, Hanna was naive and innocent and really just wanted to go find those frogs. I really focused on figuring out why those frogs were so important to her, why she would leave her life for a period of time and go into the wilderness just for these frogs. I needed to figure out her launch codes, which is what one of my mentors calls it — it helps you take things in the right direction when you’re in the moment on set. So I thought, “Okay, Hannah is this nerdy, quirky girl who loves frogs.” But as I got more and more scripts I realized like, “Oh okay….[there’s more to it.]”

Based on what we’ve learned in the present, Hanna is dead … but what happens to her? Also, who managed to get her tape we saw in this past episode? There are so many questions that we need an answer to at this point.

