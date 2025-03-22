Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get an Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date between now and the end of March? Of course, there is a lot to be excited about with the next chapter of the show. Remember that the story of season 4 concluded with the title character potentially set to stay in Rome — a fundamental change from anything we have seen so far.

So what can we say about the future at this point? Well, for starters, that we are not too far away from the start of production! Early indicators are that the cast and crew will be working on new episodes this spring and if that happens, there is at least a chance the series returns before the end of the year.

For those who are wondering, the plan does appear to be to shoot the series in both Paris and Rome, which means that this is not just going to be a show about Lily Collins’ character in Italy. Things are going to get messy and complicated and by virtue of that, you have to expect a lot of relationship twists and turns.

Unfortunately, you cannot expect any sort of premiere date announcement within the relatively near future. At this point, we would consider ourselves lucky if we were to get more specifics on what is ahead moving into August or September. The good thing about Emily in Paris is that the episodes can be turned around rather quickly. However, at the same time, you can’t just blink and have the show back. Given that the long-term future here remains unclear, you want the writers and producers to have all the time they need.

