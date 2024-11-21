Emily in Paris season 5 filming set; will Lucas Bravo return?

If you were worried for whatever reason about the future of Emily in Paris over at Netflix, here are some reasons to not to be.

According to a report now from Variety, the Lily Collins drama is currently slated to start off work on its latest batch of episodes in early May. Not only that, but Lucas Bravo is currently slated to return as Gabriel, despite some rather-scathing comment he’s made in the past about the state of his role. Does this news mean that his character will get a meatier storyline, or at least one that allows him to be in a similar place tonally to everyone else? That remains to be seen.

For those curious, Emily in Paris season 5 is going to be shot partially in Rome, which makes sense based on where Emily ended her story at the end of this past season. However, at the same time there will be a lot still shot in Paris, and the producers may also be eyeing a third location, as well.

As for how Netflix is able to afford all of this, the simplest answer we can give is that this series continues to be really successful; also, it is not throwing a million different special effects out there and by virtue of that, it has a pretty short post-production window. We do think that a late 2025 premiere date could be possible by virtue of that; if not then, we imagine it back in early 2026. Whether or not this is the final season remains to be seen, but we are pretty curious to see all that figured out. While on paper this is not the sort of show where stories would have to end anytime soon, we also do not think that anyone is super-interested in dragging all of this out for the sake of doing it.

