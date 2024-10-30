Is Lucas Bravo leaving Emily in Paris before season 5?

Is Lucas Bravo about to be saying farewell to Emily in Paris and his character of Gabriel before season 5? It may be a crazy thing to think about and yet, it could also be reality.

It is not that often that you see an actor, especially one right in the midst of a hit show, speak out this publicly about their part. Yet, some of the comments that he has made in an interview with IndieWire are sure to raise some eyebrows.

Take, for starters, Bravo admitting that he and his character no longer have that much in common anymore:

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him … In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him.”

Meanwhile, the actor then indicated that he did not have much of an ability to alter anything when it comes to his character on set:

“I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply … It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5 […] because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”

Emily in Paris has been renewed for a season 5, so we’ll have to see what transpires here. If Bravo’s contract is done, he does not necessarily owe the series a return; this could at least be an interesting story to watch for a while.

