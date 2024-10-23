Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date: October 2024 update

As we get closer to the end of the month, why not have much of a conversation about an Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date? We certainly would love for more news to be announced soon about the show and its future … but is it actually going to happen?

Well, we do think it is worth noting that the primary thing we want right now is rather simple: Just more laughs and more clarity as to what all will be ahead. The end of season 4 suggested that Emily would be staying in Rome, where she has an exciting career opportunity in addition to a relationship with Marcello. We know that a season 5 has been already greenlit, so that is thankfully not something that you have to concern yourself with at all! Instead, just worry in terms of when the show is actually going to be back.

Now, here is where we do have to say that it is much too early for an actual Emily in Paris premiere date to be revealed. We are going to be waiting a long time. Season 4 just ended! If we are lucky, filming for the new season will take place in the first half of next year, and we will see the show back in the summer or fall. The good thing here is that this is not one of those series that takes forever to make, let alone to put together after the fact. Things can move forward fairly quickly.

Of course, one other thing that we’d love more information on here pretty soon is whether or not season 5 is going to be the final one. Wouldn’t it be great to just go ahead and have that information? We do at least tend to believe that if you are really invested in the romance of the show, you just have to wonder how much time is going to be left.

