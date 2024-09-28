Emily in Paris season 5: Lily Collins on possible changes

We are lucky to know now that Emily in Paris season 5 is coming to Netflix, and this really leads into the next big question: What will the story be?

Based on the way in which the fourth season concluded, you can argue that the series is going to be shifting entirely to Rome. However, we get the sense that this will not entirely be the case. There may be elements of both Italy and France moving forward, as we imagine that the writers don’t want to just throw Emily out, on her own, and totally separate from a lot of other characters. This is a chance to further build up her new world, while reminding us of the old.

Also, the move to Italy could also inspire a few other changes for Emily, including her dropping the phone. In speaking further on that to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Lily Collins had to say on the subject:

“It was a conscious decision in one of the last scenes of this season when Emily’s leaving her new apartment in Rome with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), she opens the door, and as she’s closing it, she drops her phone by the front door … And that was my idea because I was like, ‘I think we need to see a small moment of Emily consciously deciding to be in the moment.’ And so I think I hope next season, we get to see a little less of her phone.”

Will Emily and Marcello be endgame?

We recognize that she seems to be eager to see if there’s anything there between the two of them right now, but we don’t want to sit here and say with confidence that this is where things will end up. There are still so many ways in which the story could shift and change!

