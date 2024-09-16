Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date hopes after renewal

Earlier today, the news was first confirmed that an Emily in Paris season 5 is officially coming to Netflix. With that, let’s visit the next topic: When will it premiere?

Well, the first thing that we should really say here is rather simple: The Lily Collins series is not Wednesday, The Witcher, Stranger Things, or one of these other shows at the streamer that has a really long wait between seasons. It doesn’t require that much when it comes to special effects and can be turned around quickly. We know that the producers have been anticipating a season 5 renewal for a while and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that we are going to get more news sooner rather than later. It is really just a matter of when.

What we can say for now is that so long as production starts early net year, a 2025 premiere date is very much on the table. A lot of it is going to then depend on what the streaming service has coming up when it comes to their schedule, as there are a lot of huge decisions that they need to make when it comes to when certain shows can and/or should premiere. If they think it is better to save season 5 until early 2026, they will.

However, we don’t personally think that this will happen. Given how lighthearted and easily-watchable this show is, it really benefits more from being an annual event or somewhat close to it. This feels like the best way to bring it back long-term.

As for the story…

The writers have already indicated that the future of Emily in Paris is going to be heavily dependent on what is happening when it comes to Emily staying in Rome. Will she do that long-term and if so, what does that mean for a lot of relationships?

