Emily in Paris renewed for season 5 at Netflix

Just a mere matter of days after Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 premiered on Netflix, we have great news about season 5!

Today, the streaming service went ahead and confirmed that the Lily Collins series is going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. This has been rumored for months now, but clearly the streamer wanted to ensure that it was still popular before bringing it back for more.

Speaking per Tudum, here is some of what creator Darren Star had to say about the show coming back:

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!”

For those of you who are curious about where the season will be set moving forward, it sounds like it is going to be a mixture of places:

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome … It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Of course, we don’t even necessarily think that the fifth season has to be limited to these two cities, but who knows what the producers are going to cook up here? A big part of what makes this show so great is that it does give you a lot of whimsy and fun, and we do tend to think that this will remain here.

While there is no official premiere date as of yet for Emily in Paris season 5, our sentiment is that you are going to be seeing it at some point in the new year. This is not a show that takes a ton of time to make, at least compared to a lot of the other Netflix shows that are out there.

Related – See more discussion now about a potential Emily in Paris season 5

Are you glad that Emily in Paris has been officially renewed over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







