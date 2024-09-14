Emily in Paris season 5: Show EP talks possible Gabriel future

We know entering the fifth season of Emily in Paris that a few major things are different. Take, for starters, the setting. We are seemingly sticking around Rome for at least a little while. Whether or not we’re there long-term remains to be seen, but we are certainly there now.

So what other questions await the show moving forward? Well, one has to do with Gabriel preparing to fight to win her back. The big problem here is that she’s now with someone else in Marcello, and that does raise a lot of questions. Are we facing another love triangle?

Well, for now let’s just say that this is very-much possible. In a new interview with Deadline, here is what showrunner Darren Star had to say on the subject:

I think Gabriel realized that he doesn’t want to let Emily go so easily, and he might have made a big mistake. They certainly had a big fight and a cooling off period. But I think he realized that by the end of the season, that there’s something that he doesn’t want to let Emily go. I don’t know what that means. Doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be together instantly or ever. I don’t know, but I think he feels there’s unfinished business with the two of them.

Of course, the most important thing that has to happen now is Netflix renewing the show. Once that happens, it will be easier to start to dive into a wide array of other subjects. We do tend to think that all parties involved are feeling, at least for the time being, pretty optimistic. However, TV is expensive these days! If you are the streaming service, you will want to see a return on investment first.

