Emily in Paris season 5: Show EP on potential Paris return

Given that Emily in Paris has a certain French city in its title, it makes sense that we’d see it be the central setting moving forward … right?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is rather simple: The series has not been renewed officially as of yet. However, at the same time it is worth noting that Emily did stay in Rome at the end of last season, where she seemingly has a full-time position now as well as a love interest in Marcello.

So what are some of the early plans for the new, potential season? For more on that, let’s turn over to executive producer Darren Star. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he offers up a reasonably good sense of how he envisions the next batch of episodes:

We’ll spend some time in Rome. But she did not change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome … I mean, Agence Grateau opened an office in Rome. They can be in more than one city, and Emily can spend time in Rome. She can spend time in Paris, too. She’s not leaving Paris.

Given that Emily is not leaving Paris long-term, this does still open up questions about her future with Gabriel — in addition, of course, to where things stand with Marcello. The appeal of the latter at this point honestly does not appear to be altogether complicated. There’s so much mess and history when it comes to Gabriel and everyone else in France; this is probably a part of what made being in Rome so appealing for Lily Collins’ character. This is a chance to start anew and fresh.

Of course, we certainly think that there will still be a lot of drama moving forward — where exactly would this show be without it?

How much time do you think Emily in Paris season 5 will spend in Rome?

