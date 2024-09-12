Emily in Paris season 5: EP on current renewal odds

Following the launch of Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 on Netflix today, it makes a ton of sense to wonder about season 5. When are we going to actually see it?

Well, the best thing we can do at present is simply state what we’ve known from the outside looking in: Nobody involved in the hit series has confirmed that it is coming back for more. However, at the same time there have long been reasons for hope. The series does have a dedicated audience and through that, it is easy to understand all the various reasons why people would be confident in its return. It is really just a matter of if the show can maintain the audience that it’s had in the past.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Andrew Fleming indicated that for now, there is not a whole lot more that can be stated on where things stand:

Well, I have no news to share. Nobody does. I think we feel hopeful that there’ll be more. I mean, it’s really in Netflix’s hand at the moment. I certainly hope so.

Will all of season 5 be set in Rome?

We understand the question, given that the latest chapter ended with Emily seemingly having a professional reason to stay there. However, Fleming did not confirm that this will be some sort of permanent move:

Well, she’s in Rome for the present. I don’t think we’re never going back to Paris, but for the present future, she’s in Rome.

Everything seems to be going well for Emily there, both personally and also professionally. However, we also tend to think that we have seen enough of these shows over the years to be aware of how everything can turn on a dime.

