Emily in Paris season 4 finale Rome cliffhanger explained

The final episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 arrived today on Netflix and to the surprise of no one, we had another cliffhanger.

So, what does this one signal? Well, on paper you can argue that this is one that could dramatically alter the entire future of the series. After all, it seems like Lily Collins’ title character has an opportunity to actually stay full-time in Rome, meaning that her holiday could end up becoming a permanent stay — and that includes a relationship with Marcello, who she grew much closer to over time. Gabriel seems to be eager to fight for her now, but is it too little, too late at this point?

The idea of Emily staying in Rome does of course fundamentally change the trajectory of the series forever, and we are curious to see what that could look like. However, at the same exact time we don’t necessarily think that it would stick. Given that Paris is baked so much into the show’s identity, it would be weird if it navigated away from that for too long. We tend to think that the most-likely situation here is that something finds a way to bring her back there, whether it be personally or professionally.

As for Gabriel and Marcello, here is your reminder that Emily in Paris would not be the show that it is if everything was somewhat stabilized romantically! It feels like there is almost always going to be some sort of love triangle with this show, but we do hope that we eventually get to a situation where things are finally about to be more stabilized.

If nothing else, we do feel confident that the show still knows exactly what it wants to bring to the table four seasons in — Emily may be evolving, but the show isn’t interested in shifting too much from the norm, even in a different setting.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Emily in Paris season 5 right now

What did you think about the big Emily in Paris season 4 finale cliffhanger?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







