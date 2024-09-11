Emily in Paris season 5: Is it renewed, canceled on Netflix?

Following the launch of season 4 part 2, what are the chances of an Emily in Paris season 5? Is it a sure thing on Netflix?

First and foremost, we really should start with what we know about the comedy series’ future — and also the reasons we have for hope. Remember that once upon a time, there was an auction for a walk-on role next season … though it was amended since there was no official renewal as of yet.

Odds are, we are going to get some more news on season 5 over the course of the next month or two. What is Netflix waiting for at the moment? It is rather simple: To see what the ratings are. How many more people are watching season 4 part 2? They will wait and see on that and after that, render a decision. We know that this costs a decent amount of money to make, especially when it comes to it having a wide array of locations. Yet, at the same time we certainly do not think that it costs anywhere near as much as the likes of Stranger Things, The Witcher, or any of the streamer’s other top-tier hits.

Now, let’s talk about the hypothetical situation that the show does get renewed — when will it return? We know that there was a long wait between season 3 and season 4, with one of the biggest reasons being the industry strikes of 2023. That would most likely change moving forward. There is a small chance that a season 5 could premiere in late 2025; if not then, you can argue there’s a chance you see it in early 2026. There is still so much story still to tell in theory; yet, could season 5 potentially be the last one? Anything feels possible.

