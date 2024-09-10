Emily in Paris season 5: Could there be more in Italy?

We know that the second part of Emily in Paris season 4 is coming to Netflix later this week and yet, we are thinking about season 5. How can we not? This certainly does not feel like a show that is about to end, so there is a chance that another cliffhanger could turn up at some point. It is really just a matter of when and/or how that comes to pass.

So even though a big part of season 4 part 2 is going to Italy, that does not mean that we are going to actively see the show change its title. Or, that the series is going to be back in this country provided a season 5 renewal happens.

In speaking to the Associated Press all about the series’ future (and a return to Italy), here is all star Lily Collins had to say:

I definitely hope so. We’re just, you know, waiting (crosses her fingers). But it would be really nice to explore more of Italy. I think there’s so much here. But I don’t know.

In general, we do think that Emily in Paris is a show that is open to international expansion, mostly because a huge part of what makes the show fun is the sort idealism that comes with exploring new places and seeing Emily approach things with excitement and intrigue. Also, of course opportunities to showcase some fashion.

Our sentiment right now is that over the next month or two, Netflix will take its time looking at the series and its overall performance; from there, they can render a decision on season 5. We certainly hope that some more announcements will be made on it before too long, but the streaming service does not tend to hand out much in the way of a timeline on these things.

