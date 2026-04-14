The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale): Santos’ realization

In two days we are finally going to see the end of The Pitt season 2 and with that, hopefully questions on many big things. From where we stand, one of the biggest has to be tied to Robby and whether or not he is actually going to leave for his months-long sabbatical.

It is easy to sit back and view this sort of situation in a vacuum, thinking that it only impacts him and nobody else. However, the reality here is a bit more complicated, as there are a number of people who could be impacted by the decisions that he makes. He is a leader or even a role model to them at times, though these perceptions may be changing.

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Take Santos, for example. While she may not be the best at bedside manner, she is clearly a competent doctor and has been praised as such. However, is she going to view Robby a different way come finale time? Speaking to Gold Derby, Isa Briones spotlighted her character’s perspective further:

I think towards the end of Season 2, she’s really starting to see, “Oh, this isn’t just some sabbatical, something else is going on,” and I think it’s destabilizing for her, because she’s losing someone that she trusts there, which I’m like, “Girl, he’s not The Person, because he didn’t even report, he didn’t deal with the Langdon thing.” But I think just because he believed her when she told him what was going on, that meant a lot to her to be believed by a person of authority. Him leaving I think feels like a bit of a betrayal. Whitaker’s leaving me, Robby’s leaving me, everyone’s leaving me, and then to see, “Oh, you might be leaving me for good.” And also realizing, “Oh, he’s just as unwell as I am.” That’s so scary for the people that you put on a pedestal to all of a sudden become human in your eyes, that’s terrifying and makes you feel even more alone, because you’re like, “Oh, there’s no big, strong person for me to believe in. It’s just me, and that’s rough.”

Ultimately, what Santos needs is to let the door in for somebody to come through, whether that person is Whitaker, Garcia, or anyone else at the hospital. So much of her attitude can be viewed as a smokescreen, and a way to ensure that she never gets hurt.

Related – Be sure to learn more right now heading into the finale for The Pitt

How do you think The Pitt season 2 is going to ultimately conclude?

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