Is High Potential new tonight on ABC, April 14, 2026?

Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? Following all of the events of last week’s installment, it certainly makes sense to want more of the Kaitlin Olson series and soon. There are so many questions to ask! Take, for starters, whether or not Wagner survives and if he doesn’t, where that leaves Morgan moving forward. It has already been confirmed that Steve Howey will not be returning as a series regular, but could there be other ways to incorporate him in the story?

Well, unfortunately, here is where we have to come in here and note that you are going to be waiting a pretty-long time to get answers on any of this: The series is not poised to air tonight.

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So what are we looking forward to here? Well, given that we are coming out of the season 2 finale, we will be waiting until September at least to see the cast and crew back. We imagine that the Wagner cliffhanger will be addressed early, and the same goes with Karadec handling the aftermath of what happened to him in the finale, as well. The story can move forward from there, and we do predict that it will veer into a number of interesting / unpredictable directions.

Over the course of the summer, we imagine that a few more notable teases are going to emerge, with one of the biggest ones being if any new major characters are being brought on board. We would not be surprised if there was at least one more series regular added, if for no other reason than that it is useful for mixing things up when it comes to cast dynamics.

Related – See some more discussion now on High Potential, including the latest season 3 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential when the show comes back on ABC?

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