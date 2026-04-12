High Potential season 3 premiere date: The best-case scenario

We are now days removed from the High Potential season 2 finale on ABC and yet, we cannot help but still look towards the future!

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off here with a reminder that the mystery-drama has already been renewed, which is comforting given that not every network show gets that luxury heading into the finale. The subject now transitions over to when we can expect the show back, let alone what is going to happen following that Wagner-centric cliffhanger. Even though it has been reported already that Steve Howey is leaving the show, that does not necessarily mean that the character is going to be killed off. There are, after all, a few other ways that the story could be told.

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Do we hope that we get answers on that before season 3 airs? Sure, but the absolutely longest we can expect to wait is mid-September. It feels like that is the earliest that the Kaitlin Olson show could return, and that is dependent on whether it or not it airs again following Dancing with the Stars. That has been the trend for the past two seasons, but there is no guarantee it will continue.

If it does not…

There is a chance that we could be waiting until early October, though the worst-case scenario is that ABC shifts the premiere to January like they have done with The Rookie and Will Trent. We would be surprised if that happens, mostly because there is clearly a pattern of something that is working at present for High Potential. Why do something to change it, especially when everything is going so well at present? We are sure that this is something that is actively being discussed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on High Potential, including the departure of Howey

What are you most eager to see at this point moving into High Potential season 3 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

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