High Potential season 3: More on Steve Howey, Wagner’s future

If you watched the end of the High Potential season 2 finale over on ABC this week, you know that there was a pretty dramatic ending. Is Wagner actually dead and with that, is Steve Howey leaving the show?

Well, the answer at the moment is a little bit complicated, and that is putting it mildly. According to a report coming in from Deadline, Howey is going to be departing as a series regular, and that means that even if he survives, he will not be sticking around long-term. He could still appear as a guest star in order to wrap up his character’s story, or potentially show more of what happened prior to when Morgan got on the scene.

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The aforementioned site also notes that behind the scenes, there was never much of a guarantee that Howey would be around forever, as the Shameless alum had only signed a one-year deal to be a part of the story. What we do really appreciate about this arc is that it really went against a lot of initial expectations. Originally, we did tend to think that Wagner was going to be some sort of adversary or foil, and the writers went in a really different direction. He became a love interest and someone Morgan had a lot of trust in. This was refreshing, but we know that within the world of crime TV, a good thing rarely ever stays that way for a long period of time.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s just go ahead and hope that we are going to be getting the third season back on the air this fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on High Potential now, including some season 3 premiere date hopes

How much of Wagner do you think we will see on High Potential season 3?

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