Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer: Romance in Rome?

The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 is set to be debuting on Netflix next month, and there is of course SO much to be excited about.

Where do we start? Well, to the surprise of no one, romance is still going to be on the menu … but how is it going to be presented here? Well, in a slightly different way, and also with a new man!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a brand-new part 2 trailer that features Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, an Italian man who Emily has all sorts of adventures with while out in Rome. Whether or not this is something permanent at all remains to be seen, but for now Emily is using this opportunity to recharge and figure out herself better after all of the messiness that she finds herself facing in Paris. Absolutely, it is still bonkers that such a romantic city would be so messy for her, but a lot is based on what happens in a given place as opposed to the place itself.

We do think the whole idea of part 2 is to reset some things, but also remind viewers of what they loved about the show in the first place: Seeing someone use a new place in order to better understand some other things about themselves. This will be a huge batch of episodes for Emily, but it’s also a chance to explore some other relationship dynamics, as well. Rest assured that a lot of the fashion will still be top-notch and of course, we still wonder where everyone has 1) the budget and 2) the space for all of these fancy clothes. Then again, the fantasy is also probably the fun here a good percentage of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Emily in Paris right now, including more photos teasing what all is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Emily in Paris season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other great updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







