Emily in Paris season 4 part 2: First look at Rome!

As you wait to check out the second part of Emily in Paris season 4 on September 12, why not look at some new images?

Before we even dive too far into that, just remember that the next part of the season may actually be a lot about self-confidence and Emily finding even more of that inner strength. While a certain amount of this show may be about seeing characters embrace this sort of high-fashion lifestyle with romance and escapism, there is a more internalized struggle going on here, as well. These are characters who are still trying to figure out major things about themselves, and that could course through much of the next part of the story.

Now, do any of the newly-released photos help to give away much in this department? No, but we’re not sure anyone really expected that they would! If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see a handful of pictures from the next part of the story. Within this, you get a sense of some of the picturesque locals and while there are clearly some amazing sights, there’s also a lot of story that will lie underneath.

Oh, and here is also one more thing that is well-worth reporting at this point — there is a good chance that another cliffhanger is incoming! Just remember that this is not meant to be the final season, so there is a pretty high chance that the producers are going to leave you wanting at least a little bit more. While we’re not sure that Emily in Paris is one of those series that is meant to last forever, absolutely it does feel like there is still a good bit left in the tank.

