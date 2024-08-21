Emily in Paris season 5 renewal hopes grow after early ratings

It has felt for a while like an Emily in Paris season 5 renewal was likely to happen over at Netflix, and we feel that way now more than ever!

After all, the latest viewership reports suggest that we are looking at a series here that is continuing to be very successful for the streaming service, even with there being a long break between season 3 and season 4. According to a new report from The Wrap, the first five episodes of season 4 have managed to post 19.9 million viewers following their debut on August 15. To think, there is another part that is coming to the streaming service next month! We’ll see how it performs but honestly, there is no real reason to think that we’re going to see some massive, sweeping change in the numbers.

While these numbers are not necessarily enough to make Emily in Paris the biggest show on the streaming service, it certainly lands it in a high echelon compared to other releases. We do recognize that in general, a lot of this stuff can be pretty hard to tabulate just based on how viewership figures are actually tabulated the majority of the time for streaming.

For now, let’s just say that Netflix does not necessarily have to make some sort of firm decision on this show for a good while, mostly because they can look at the viewership for part 2 first. Also, there are still cost considerations and everything else that they have to take into account! While they may know already that they want Emily in Paris back for another season already, there are financial discussions and a lot of different components to this. Renewing a show is not as easy as just stepping out and waving a magic wand … even if that would also be fun.

