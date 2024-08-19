Emily in Paris season 5: Lily Collins on waiting for renewal

While there are still several episodes still to come for Emily in Paris season on Netflix, we are still thinking here about season 5. Why wouldn’t we? While nothing may be confirmed at present, it certainly feels more and more likely that a renewal will eventually happen. We’re just at the point where the streaming service as to put in the call, which we tend to think they will before the end of the year.

After all, the earlier that the show gets renewed, the sooner that filming can begin — and from there, the sooner that we can actually see the series eventually back.

Just in case you needed any more confirmation that Emily Collins still enjoys playing the role, we have you covered. Just take a look at what she had to say on the subject in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter:

Honestly, I love playing Emily so much, and I so enjoy breathing fresh life into her each season, and she’s taught me so much just in my life. I’ve had such life experiences because of this opportunity. I love our cast and crew. I’m definitely not done playing Emily. I hope that we do get to keep going. And, honestly, if the show is providing joy and a sense of escapism to people, then that’s the greatest gift, and I get so much out of that as well. So I’m here, and I’m along for the ride, and at least for now, anxiously awaiting to see if we get to do more.

While it is true that Emily in Paris does come under fire sometimes for an unrealistic portrayal of France and/or being over-the-top, it also provides people a sense of lighthearted fun. We tend to think that a lot of people who watch don’t necessarily take it altogether seriously, and are just here to enjoy the wild nature of the story and some of the romance of it all. There is more of that coming in season 4 part 2, plus possibly some more twists.

