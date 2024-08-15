Emily in Paris season 4 episode 6 return date at Netflix

After the big debut today, it makes all the sense in the world to want Emily in Paris season 4 episode 6 as soon as possible. So, when are you actually going to get it?

Well, thankfully the folks over at Netflix have already figured this out behind the scenes. The streaming service announced earlier this year that the second half of the season will be streaming on Thursday, September 12, exactly four weeks from today. This is a plan that is being executed for one primary reason: To continue to keep people subscribed. This is a trend that is happening with more and more shows on Netflix, or at least the ones that are within the 8-10 episode range. As the cost of content continues to rise, so do the array of ways in which streaming services try to make money.

As for the story of the next handful of episodes, nobody is saying all that much at the moment — but you can be expected that it is going to look and feel at least reasonably similar to what you’ve seen in the first half — think over-the-top, romantic, lighthearted, and occasionally dramatic. Emily in Paris is a pretty polarizing show and in the end, we hardly think that this is going to change within the relatively near future.

Beyond just what lies ahead in the next handful of episodes, we also are of course wondering the following: Is there going to be a season 5? There was a lot of speculation after a role was reportedly auctioned off earlier this year, but that was never confirmed. We tend to think that instead, Netflix probably wants to bring the show back but a lot of it is going to depend on how it performs and whether or not viewers are sticking around. There was a long break between seasons and with a show of this variety, retention can sometimes be a little tricky.

