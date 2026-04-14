Is Best Medicine new tonight on Fox, April 14, 2026?

Is Best Medicine new tonight on Fox? We know that this past episode of the Josh Charles series raised a number of questions, especially when it comes to the future of Martin’s personal life. Are we going to be seeing a good bit more of his ex moving forward?

Well, for the time being, just consider this a question that could be answered shortly after the series comes back. However, that does not mean it will be in the near future. There is no new episode tonight, and there will not be one for a rather long time. Last week was the season 1 finale of the show! We are at least grateful that we are going to see it back for a season 2 and with that, we just have to wait and see where things go from here.

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Ultimately, the worst-case scenario here is that we are going to be stuck waiting until January or February next year to see Best Medicine back, which would make sense if Fox wants to establish some consistency here. This is not the same sort of show as Doc in that it does not have a mammoth episode count. It instead, has to make the most of the time that it happens, and we do tend to think that is going to happen once again.

While there may be some new characters and cases for Martin moving forward, we do tend to think that a lot of the story itself is going to be familiar. This is a series designed to have a warm, cozy feel from start to finish. You want to be a part of Port Wenn, even if there is a case that things are going to go south at almost any moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Best Medicine now including other thoughts on the season 1 finale

What do you most want to see moving into Best Medicine when season 2 arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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