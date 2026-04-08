Best Medicine season 1 finale: Is Martin, Louisa’s future over already?

Given that tonight’s Best Medicine episode served as the season 1 finale, it made sense for it to end in some surprising way … right? We imagined that there was going to be a crazy twist or two in Port Wenn but still, one of the big ones came in a rather unexpected way.

Ultimately, consider this: Louisa getting an offer from Mark that the two of them have a baby together. This rather sadly happened right at the time that Martin was going to be sharing some thoughts potentially on how he felt, meaning that the two may not have a chance to have this conversation at all. (Then again, this is the sort of show that may be out to give us an ultimate slow-burn romance, right?) They have no real incentive to hurry that along.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Based on the end of the episode, the thought here is that Martin may be suddenly inclined now to get back with his ex, mostly due to the fact that she came into town with an offer that they reconsider things with their relationship. This is an option that is there for him and, beyond that, is a little bit easier than any other alternative. These are reasons why he would take this seriously, even if we can sit here and say with a measure of confidence that it is not quite the right thing for him.

As for another cliffhanger…

Is Martin going to be investigated? We’ve spent most of the season wondering if the blood phobia for Josh Charles’ character could come back to haunt him and from what we saw close to the end here, someone is about to do some digging into his practices.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to when Best Medicine season 2 could premiere

What did you think about the events of the Best Medicine season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







