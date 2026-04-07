Best Medicine season 2 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following the season 1 finale that airs on Fox tonight, we absolutely feel like there is more to be excited about with Best Medicine. The Josh Charles-led medical drama has been already renewed for a season 2, so when will we have a chance to see it air?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that per Deadline, the plan is for season 2 to have twelve episodes, one less than season 1. We think that this is more for schedule and story reasons than it is the network wanting a smaller number, especially since the first season proved to be fairly successful. We do think the show benefited from having The Good Wife alum as a star, and then also being based on a popular show out of the UK. We do tend to think that it has a long life ahead for it.

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At the time of its renewal, here is what Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn had to say:

“Best Medicine quickly became a breakout for us this season, blending sharp humor with real heart … Liz Tuccillo brings a distinctive creative voice to the series, and Josh Charles leads an exceptional cast that audiences have embraced. We, along with Propogate, are excited to build on that momentum in Season 2.”

When will season 2 air?

Fox is really going to be looking at two possible windows here. They could bring the show back in the fall if they want, but do they have to do that? Hardly. Remember that the network is working on a new version of Baywatch and beyond just that, they also could be bringing back another show in Murder in a Small Town. We honestly think that January or February may be the window that makes the most sense for the Charles series, as it can air in this spot with a tiny handful of interruptions. Also, this gives people more time to catch up on season 1 after the fact.

When do you want to see Best Medicine season 2 arrive?

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