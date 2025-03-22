Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: EP on Astor, Cody question

We know that are are a lot of questions out there about Dexter: Resurrection and what some of the future may hold here. However, there is one subject in particular that we love to think about: The status of Astor and Cody. After all, where in the world are they?

When you think about Rita’s kids from the original show, they vanished more and more over time; eventually, they were MIA altogether in New Blood. We have a hard time envisioning them coming back in the upcoming show for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that it feels almost impossible to make that work with where Dexter is now. He’s far from Miami in New York City, and he also worked to hide himself for a really long time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Speaking in a new Reddit AMA, executive producer Scott Reynolds noted that Astor and Cody “Astor and Cody are off living happy lives.” That does not mean that they will never appear on the show per se, but we don’t have a feeling that they are in the cards in the early going. (You will see Harrison, but that makes sense given that he was a part of New Blood.)

Meanwhile, in the same AMA fellow EP Clyde Phillips explained how Resurrection came together in the first place:

We decided to bring the character back because Michael C. Hall came to me and said “I want to keep going. Can you figure out how to ‘unkill me’?” My first phone call was to Scott and he felt the same way. It was off of Michael wanting to continue and we figured out how to do it.

For those who are currently not aware, Resurrection is currently in production, and could be premiering as early as the summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection now, including someone from New Blood coming back

Do you want to see Astor and Cody appear on Dexter: Resurrection at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







