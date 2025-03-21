Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: New Blood actor reprising role

For those wondering just how much Dexter: Resurrection was going to be connected to New Blood before it, we have more into.

As many of you may or may not be aware at this point, it was already revealed that Jack Alcott would be returning to the franchise in the role of Harrison. Now, someone from the world of Iron Lake is poised to make a comeback of his own.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, you are going to be seeing David Magidoff come on board the new series, reprising the role of Teddy Reed from the Iron Lake Police Department. There are a lot of things that we are left to think about at this given moment, but we do tend to think that this casting is a reminder that showrunner Clyde Phillips is not forgetting about what happened there.

Also, let’s remember at the same time that Iron Lake itself should still have a ton of questions after everything that we ended up seeing over the course of New Blood.

As for what else we know about the new show…

Well, here is your reminder that Resurrection is going to be picking up with Michael C. Hall’s character now in New York City, where we tend to think he is going to be taking on yet another new life for himself. There are a ton of big-name cast members joining him for the project, with Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage serving as arguably the two largest full-time additions. There is no formal premiere date for the show yet, but signs point to it coming back at some point in the summer.

Related – Be sure to get some other great Dexter: Resurrection casting news right now

What are you the most excited to see on Dexter: Resurrection as the show moves forward?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, we suggest that you also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







