Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Blue Bloods alum set as Vinny

Dexter: Resurrection has added yet another name to their recurring roster for season 1, and this one is familiar to all you Blue Bloods fans.

According to a new report from Variety, Steve Schirripa — coming off of a lengthy run as Anthony on the CBS procedural — is going to be recurring on the Showtime drama now in the role of Vinny. At the time of this writing, the only further details that we can share about the guy is that he is a “greedy slumlord.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

In general, what has made the casting for Dexter: Resurrection interesting as of late is that a lot of prominent names, whether it be Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, or Neil Patrick Harris, could all be playing some nefarious people. Are they all being set up to be victims on Dexter’s table, or is this just a situation where the title character is going to just be surrounded by some questionable people?

For the time being, what we will at least say on all of this is that things for Dexter himself are going to understandably be pretty darn hard to predict, and for a number of different reasons. This is a guy who almost died and after that, he may choose to operate with a completely different MO than what we have seen in the past — and would that really be that much of a surprise, all things considered? We just don’t think personally that there is any real reason for the show to shift things too much, mostly because there is something that clearly works for them with how Dexter takes people down.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection right now, including another Krysten Ritter tease

What do you most want to see when it comes to Steve Schirripa on Dexter: Resurrection?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







