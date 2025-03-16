Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Another Krysten Ritter tease

Over the past few weeks, we have certainly seen a number of Dexter: Resurrection announcements, especially when it comes to the cast. Just think about all of the people who have been announced on this show, whether it be Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and many others.

For the sake of this article, let’s turn more to the Jessica Jones star herself. All indications here are that she will be playing the part of a serial killer named Lady Vengeance — without saying too much else, that alone is exciting. We want Dexter Morgan to square off against as many different people as possible, and hopefully, she is a formidable opponent.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Are some of the new characters going to interact with one another? Well, let’s just say this: Ritter could potentially be spending time with David Dastmalchian, whose role was also recently announced. You can see the two of them together on Instagram and there, Ritter refers to the two of them as “goth fam.”

Is there a chance that these two characters are going to be related and with that, Dexter is actually going to need to take out both of them? Well, for now, we’ll say that this is something that actively needs to be considered.

If there is anything else to say here…

Well, it is that Dinklage is the most-likely of all the new additions to be the Big Bad. Yet, at the same time, this is not even something that is confirmed at this particular moment. We just think that the entire ensemble has a lot of work cut out for them when it comes to potential carnage…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

