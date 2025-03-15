Dexter: Resurrection season 1 spoilers: A John Lithgow cameo?

Over the past several days, we’ve heard a lot about a number of new performers coming on board Dexter: Resurrection over at Showtime. Now that we’ve said all of this, are we going to be seeing the return of an iconic one as well in John Lithgow?

Well, we should note here first and foremost that while Dexter Morgan has “come back from the dead” in a way for the new series, that doesn’t mean that Trinity or anyone else will. However, one of the great things about this universe is that there are often ways in which characters can return, even in ghostly form.

With all of this in mind, we should go ahead and note that Lithgow is 100% coming back to the franchise, albeit in just a cameo capacity. Speaking to Variety, the actor had the following to say about making a small appearance:

“I just went back to do a day … They’re rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of ‘Dexter.’ And it turns out he didn’t die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom, as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed.”

Now, we do think there is still a possible future for Lithgow as a narrator within this franchise, largely due to the fact that there is a Trinity prequel that has been discussed here and there. If that series comes to pass, he would serve as a narrator similar in a way to what we saw from Hall over on Original Sin. We will have to wait and see precisely what happens here.

No matter what, there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the franchise … and anytime we hear Lithgow’s voice is a cause for celebration!

What do you think we’re going to be seeing from John Lithgow on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

