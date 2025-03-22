The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3 promo: The rivalry

As you brace to see The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3 on HBO this weekend, isn’t it fair already to say there’s a lot coming up?

Well, based on the footage that we’ve now seen for what lies ahead, it seems like there is all sorts of chaos that could begin with Lori (Megan Mullally) becoming a much bigger part of the world. Remember that brief romantic entanglement that she had with Eli at the end of episode 2? Well, that may be continuing, while at the same time Jesse and some of the kids continue to be ignorant to the possibility that their dear ol’ dad could be thinking about romance in any capacity.

If you head over here now, you can see another tease for what’s ahead on The Righteous Gemstones this weekend, which includes more of Eli and Lori having their fun while the kids do not seem to be the wiser. Granted, it is also abundantly clear that some of them for now having other priorities that they are focusing on, with one of the biggest ones being tied to a direct church rivalry that is now coming next door.

If there is one thing the Gemstones love, it is money; if there is another, it is attention. Do you really think that they are going to be super-thrilled about the prospect of someone turning up and snatching some of their business right in front of them? This does feel like something that is going to be a central dilemma about, but also hilarity. There is so much still to come in this final season and by virtue of that alone, it would be silly to come in here and make huge assumptions about what all we are going to see the rest of the way.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 3 when it arrives?

